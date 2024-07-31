How Kevin Smith remembers the 1980s

Kevin Smith's new 1980s teensploitation flick will thrill all Gen X moviegoers. It's too bad there are like 10 of us.

This trailer for Kevin Smith's "The 4:30 Movie" evokes all the feels a movie set in 1986 should. The madcap stuff happens to the dude who just wants to hang with the coolest chick ever. The plotline, with lots of cameos, reminds me of that period's idea of content for teens. Now its for middle-aged people who are largely afraid of movie theaters as super spreader events.

