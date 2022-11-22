Kevin Smith puts on film festival showing off the best of New Jersey

Think "New Jersey cinema" for a moment. Really think. What cinematic masterpieces from New York's awkward neighbor are you conjuring? If you're coming up with The Sopranos and absolutely nothing else, the SModCastle film festival may be for you.

Put on by Kevin Smith of Clerks fame and running from November 30th to December 4th, the festival promises to be nothing if not… interesting, featuring short films with such titles as Karma Bums, The Hat Man, and Eugene vs. Humanity. Unfortunately, I'm more or less on the exact opposite side of the country from New Jersey, so I won't be able to comment on the quality (or lack thereof) of the entries- but if any New Jersians happen to be reading this and feel like dropping ten bucks on it, I implore you to let me know. Anyone will tell you that low-budget movies of questionable artistic integrity are a particular hobby of mine (The Room ranks as one of my favorite films ever made, to give you an idea) and not being able to witness the baby gazelle-like first steps of a new generation of auteurs just breaks my heart.