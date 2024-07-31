Joe Rogan predicts Kamala Harris will be the next U.S. president: "I'm just being honest"

Even Joe Rogan is wowed by Kamala Harris, predicting this week on his podcast that she'll be the next U.S. president.

"She's gonna win," he told his guest, author Michael Malice, via Mediaite, on The Joe Rogan Experience.

And when Malice disagreed, Rogan doubled down, saying even Hillary Clinton would beat Donald Trump at this point. But, predictably, his forecast is wrapped in conspiratorial tones.

"I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving into the bullshit in a way that I never suspected people would before," the popular conspiracy theorist argued. "They just want no Trump, no matter what, and they're willing to gaslight themselves — and by the way, I think Hillary could win."

"I'm not saying it because I want her to," he said after Malice continued to push back. "I'm just being honest. I could see her winning."

From Mediaite:

The podcaster added that he thought the July 13 attempted assassination of Trump would have propelled his campaign forward more, but said he felt the moment has been "memory holed" in a matter of weeks. "You would have thought Trump getting shot would have had four years of corporate journalists talking about hate speech causing violence, to be like, let's take a step back, and that went for, what, a week?" Malice added to that point. Rogan argued in favor of a nominee like Tulsi Gabbard (a past podcast guest) over Harris, but acknowledged she could never be nominated in the "controlled" two party system and accused the media and Democrats of "gaslighting" when it comes to Harris.

