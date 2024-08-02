Gentleman leaves apology note after robbing same restaurant twice: "Sorry!"

A burglar in Los Angeles had a sudden stab of conscience while robbing the same restaurant for the second time in one week.

While stealing what he could, the thieving gentleman took a break from his busy night to jot down an apology on a sticky note along with a promise never to return.

""Sorry! Need $ for drugs, won't come back," he wrote. The well-mannered crook then stuck his apology note on top of the check-out counter before continuing on with his break-in.

From Los Angeles Times:

Teriyaki Madness on Truman Street had been burglarized Tuesday and Thursday; security cameras filmed the thief going through a shattered window and making a beeline for the cash register, according to KTLA-TV. The thief left behind a note that read: "Sorry! Need $ for drugs, won't come back." In the same shopping mall, an adjacent business, the San Fernando Coffee Co., was also burglarized this week, according to a note the owner posted on social media.

And from MSN:

The next day, the victims found the note … Police told ABC7 that all of the businesses were located around the Maclay corridor and San Fernando Mall. Three were burglarized, six were vandalized and another was targeted in a grand theft. Officials are working to determine whether the same person may be involved in the crime spree. No suspect has been identified.

