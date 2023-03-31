Gentleman steals an ambulance, takes it for a joyride, then stops when all the tires pop

After a 47-year-old patient arrived at a Manhattan hospital for "observation," he decided he preferred the ambulance ride over the medical facility. So at 5am, when no one was paying attention, the gentleman ran back out to the ambulance that had taken him to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, found the keys still in the ignition, and took it for a spin. His joyride lasted 25 minutes and even included a chase, but the fun came to an abrupt end after police set a spike strip in his path.

From AP News:

The ambulance was tracked by GPS heading north through Westchester County on Interstate 87, police said.

State troopers spotted the ambulance near Tarrytown and tried to stop it, the New York state police said in a news release. The driver failed to stop, and the troopers gave chase, police said.

The runaway ambulance was finally stopped when troopers put a tire-spiking device on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge that spans the Hudson River, police said. The ambulance's tires deflated when the man tried to cross the bridge.

The man was arrested on charges including grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated, police said.