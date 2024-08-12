This terrible rap video will help you upgrade your computer's operating system

As the groundbreaking show Yo! MTV Raps delivered hip hop culture into suburban living rooms across America, some, er, brilliant marketers convinced Microsoft that they should jump on the cultural bandwagon. Presented below for your amusement is the "YO! MS Raps" video guide to the "MS-DOS 5 Upgrade."

We gave it a graphical shell

That's the ticket

It's DOS with a prettier face

Yo, kick it!

(Thanks, UPSO!)

