Anime character breaks free: Watch her hijack 3D software in video

Over on X-Formerly-Known-As-Twitter, 3D modeling artist Kensyouen Y posted this fascinating animation of an anime character reaching through the screen to interact with the UI of their animation software to bring herself to life.

Reader John Whitehead shared the video with me, linking to an article on 80LV, which described the delightful animation quite succinctly:

Created with Blender, Kensyouen_Y's masterpiece breaks the fourth wall by depicting an anime-style 3D girl model becoming sentient and playing around with Blender's UI, messing around with different tools and functionalities, changing her own hair color via Shader Nodes, and eventually crashing the software with her boisterous high jinks. While the concept of character models breaking the fourth wall in CG projects is not new, it is definitely taken to the next level thanks to Kensyouen_Y's immense artistic talent, combining tons of fun ideas with smooth animations.

Kensyouen has also created some great tutorials over on YouTube, sharing some of their approaches to 3D modeling and anime design.