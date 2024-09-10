White people in the 80s rapping about karate

"The Karate Rap" is a 1986 rap song by David and Holly Seeger that helped promote their then-fledging media production company. As they explain on their website:

While idling on the L.I.E. in rush hour, they passed the time coming up with lyrics with a Martial Arts theme. "Sensei Dave" had always had a reputation for putting the "Show" in Shorin-Ryu Karate and this would be no exception! Their plans also included the making of a music video. During post-production of a project for the Broadway show, CATS, some of the cast members agreed to participate and so it was that The Karate Rap music video was created, featuring the fabulous choreography of Michael Scott Gregory, (Mistoffelees), the accomplished performances of 7 other professional dancers from that production, as well as a myriad of cameo appearances by friends, family and business associates.

But "The Karate Rap" is more just a piece of promotional commercial content. Indeed, it's a work of art. Check out the poetry in these lyrics:

I've walked the streets,

I have no fear

I always know my Karate is near

I never have to fight,

Now I′ll tell you why

No one wants to fight with a Samurai […] I train for fun,

I′m a show gun Karatay

Train your body I train my car

I'm a ninja Karatay

Train your body

Though it was certainly not a hit, "The Karate Rap" apparently (somehow) helped launch David Seeger's video-directing career, which, by the looks of it, is exactly what you'd expect.

The Seegers followed up "The Karate Rap" with a feature-length film titled Sister Sensei. It was limitedly released in 1994, but you can also rent it for two bucks on Vimeo.

