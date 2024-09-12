Police minister's purse stolen while she was speaking at cop conference

UK Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson was speaking at a police officer conference on Tuesday when she railed against an "epidemic of antisocial behaviour, theft and shoplifting." She blamed the problem on the Conservative party and promised to restore respect for the rule of law on British streets."

"Too many town centres and high streets across the country have been gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behaviour, theft and shoplifting, which is corroding our communities and cannot be allowed to continue," she said.

When Johnson left the stage, she discovered that her purse had been stolen.

According to a police statement, "a 56-year-old man, from Coventry, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been released on bail while inquiries continue."

(Yahoo! News)

