Annapurna Interactive's entire staff quits after talks with owners break down

Annapurna Interactive is a game publisher noted for its excellent taste in cultivating offbeat but highly-polished indie games. Or it was: the entire staff quit en-masse yesterday, about two dozen people, after talks with the owner to spin it off into a separate company broke down.

"All 25 members of the Annapurna Interactive team collectively resigned,'' Gary and the group said in a joint statement. "This was one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make and we did not take this action lightly." A spokesperson for Annapurna confirmed that it had explored a spinoff and said the parties failed to reach an agreement, which led to the resignations.

The owner turns out to be Oracle founder Larry Ellison's daughter, which rather suggests "Succession but they're all lawnmowers."

Does A24 have an interactive division? I think A24 should have an interactive division.