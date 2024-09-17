Adorable tiny hippo in danger because humans are the worst

Moo Deng is a two-month-old pygmy hippo in an "open zoo" in Thailand. Her name means "bouncy pig," but moo deng is also, unfortunately, the name of a Thai pork dish. She has become internet famous thanks to the crack social media at the zoo and the fact that she is objectively adorable. She runs around with her mouth open a lot, so in photos, she looks like she is always screaming, which is, as they say, relatable.

Of course, with the crowds her celebrity status has brought to the zoo comes the inevitable bad behavior. Zoogoers have thrown objects at her and splashed her with water if she has the nerve to try to get a little sleep or otherwise fail to please them.

Zoo life is not ideal for Moo Deng, but pygmy hippos are endangered, with fewer than 2500 surviving in the wild, so despite people being inconsiderate jerks, she is probably safer there.

Previously: Penelope the pygmy hippopotamus enjoys a special "snow hippo" treat