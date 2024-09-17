Jane Goodall says she believes in the afterlife because of "experiences I've had"

"My next great adventure at 90 is dying," says legendary primatologist Jane Goodall in a recent Channel 4 interview. (Video below.) And the scientist is open to the possibility that the adventure continues after your body dies.

"There's either nothing or something, and if there's nothing there's nothing, and that's it," Goodall says. "If there's something I can't think of a greater adventure than finding out what it is.

I happen to think there is something because of experiences I've had, [and] because of experiences other people have had – very powerful ones."

As the Daily Grail points out, Goodall is "unafraid to hold beliefs that are at odds with 'orthodox science' – for instance, she has previously said that she is "sure" that there is an undiscovered large ape species – that is, Bigfoot/Sasquatch/Yeti."

Previously:

• Jane Goodall on Bigfoot: 'I'm not going to say it doesn't exist'

• Fantastic trailer for new Jane Goodall documentary

• Watching Jane Goodall watching chimps makes for a splendid time