"The flour tastes like acid." Cuba cuts daily bread rations amid food shortage crisis

Cuba's government has reduced the daily ration of bread for its residents from 80 grams to 60 grams. A typical slice of bread weighs about 40 grams, report Reuters. What's more, the flour is of such poor quality that it reportedly "tastes like acid."

Cuba is facing shortages of food, fuel, and medicine. Its economy is controlled by the government, which issues ration booklets for essential items.

From Reuters:

Cuba's ration book, or "libreta," as it is known among island residents, was once considered a hallmark of Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, providing a range of deeply discounted products to all Cubans, including bread, fish, meat, milk, and cleaning and toiletry supplies. Today, the crisis-racked government offers just a fraction of those products, and often, they arrive late, in poor quality or not at all.

Cuba previously received significant economic support from Venezuela, which has decreased due to Venezuela's own economic crisis. This, combined with the long-standing U.S. trade embargo, has limited Cuba's access to many international markets and financial systems, resulting in severe shortages of products and raw materials.

