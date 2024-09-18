Behold: the first recorded image of a tardigrade

The first recorded image of a tardigrade comes from a 1773 study by German pastor Johann August Ephraim Goeze.

In December 1772, Goeze gathered samples from stagnant water and discovered the "animalcules" within some duckweed, a small, floating aquatic plant commonly found in freshwater ponds, lakes, and stagnant water bodies.

After coming across these tiny curiosities, he described the tardigrades:

"grayish, opaque skin and frog-like heads, their eight little feet with three crooked, sharp claws, which were apparently in a constant state of trying to grab something."

The drawing was made by Goeze himself, and depicts a beautifully detailed tardigrade. This creature has been a source of fascination and excitement for scientists ever since.

Tardigrades, often referred to as water bears or moss piglets, are microscopic creatures about 0.5mm in length. They're famous for their resilience, capable of surviving extreme conditions like intense heat and cold, high levels of radiation, crushing pressures, and even the vacuum of space. Remarkably, they can also revive after extended periods without oxygen.

See also: Check out these awesomely creepy puppets of microbial creatures