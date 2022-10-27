What would life be like if tardigrades had a growth spurt?

Microscopic, uniquely situated in the world of appearances, and cuter than the word acute, tardigrades are fascinating creatures, like super-uber-mini sea cows or tiny swimming piglets. But what if they were the size of humans?

"They can endure the cold reaches of space. Go without food or water for up to 30 years. And are nearly indestructible. But they're like really tiny. So, there's not a whole lot we can do with them. However. What if tardigrades were the size of humans? How could we use them? Would we live in harmony? Or are we no longer top of the food chain?"

Check out this video from the award-winning speculative YouTube channel, the What If web series, postulating what could be the pros and cons for giant tardigrades inhabiting the earth.

"What If is a web-series that is now in its 500th episode. It uses a hypothetical question as an entry point to discuss science with viewers. What If takes you on an epic journey through hypothetical worlds and possibilities, some in distant corners of the Universe, others right here on Earth."

