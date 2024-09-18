Flipside documentary looks at creators and their careers

Anyone in a later part of a creative career would particularly appreciate this 2023 docu film "Flipside," by filmmaker Chris Wilcha. The fading used-record store from the title and its proprietor are the nominal topic. But the film expands its scope out to the filmmaker himself and his many unfinished documentary projects about other creators: photographer Herman Leonard, "Deadwood" writer David Milch, comic filmmaker Judd Apatow, broadcaster Ira Glass, and more.

At first, the film seems to be as scattered and overstuffed as old used record store, but stay with it.

Flipside [imdb]