Seevua's hilarious shirt cooling machine

If the hot weather has left you in a sweaty situation with no solution, the inventor Seevua is here to help with their hilarious t-shirt (video) cooling machine. This device is meant to be worn underneath one's shirt, on the stomach, and is only slightly noticeable as it vigorously fans one's shirt in and out to keep it from becoming stuck to your skin with sweat.

This gadget seems like the key to walking around town on a summer's day with an extra confidence boost, knowing you're more demure and less sweaty than everyone else. As the device flaps away under your shirt, you'll probably get lots of stares from people who are jealous about your lack of sweat.

I'm ready to splurge on this fantastic invention. I haven't seen anyone else walking around with one of these yet, and I can't wait to be the coolest person in town.

