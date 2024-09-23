Passenger kicked off world cruise for WhatsApp complaints

Jenny Phenix, 68. sold almost everything she owned to take a three-and-a-half year cruise. The ship, Villa Vie Odyssey, was supposed to sail three months ago but has been plagued by four months of delays, leaving many would-be passengers stranded in Belfast.

As reported in The Telegraph, the company has refused to reimburse stranded passengers for their food and accommodation expenses.

When Phenix complained about the delays and other issues in a private WhatsApp group with fellow passengers, the cruise company, Villa Vie Residences, cancelled her contract, saying her "continuous complaints and negativity" had damaged community morale.

From The Telegraph:

Chief operating officer Kathy Villalba told her: "We have received over a dozen formal complaints from residents regarding your continuous complaints and negativity. This behaviour has significantly impacted the morale and well-being of other passengers. "Given the overwhelming feedback, we must cancel your contract permanently to uphold the well-being and satisfaction of our community."

Phenix, who has been living out of a suitcase while waiting for the ship to pick her up in Florida, told the paper: "I was never rude or disrespectful and I never participated in personal attacks. These were private conversations – I posted nothing on social media platforms. The frustration among the residents grew after every delay. I tended to be one of the more outspoken in asking important questions. Many of the residents thanked me privately for speaking up for the entire group."

Mike Petterson, chief executive of Villa Vie Residences, said in a statement:

"Ms Phenix broke multiple terms and conditions and signed a non-disclosure agreement. The founding residents voted and agreed to uphold her suspension and we plan on respecting that decision. We have nothing else to comment on the ongoing dispute. As for the accommodations, we have paid more than $2 million for people's living expenses for four months. We have hundreds of residents spread out throughout Europe and are asking people to book their own hotel rooms until we launch next week. Their costs will be compensated with onboard credit of up to $200 a day."

I wonder how many would-be passengers are referring to the ship as the Villa Vile Odyssey.

