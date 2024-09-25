Texas mom wondered why her son was "very sweaty" — then she saw a dead body behind their RV

A Texas mom said she knew something was up when she approached her son and he became "very sweaty." Then, after he tried to block her from walking past him, she peered around the family RV and saw a human foot.

Turns out, the 36-year-old gentleman, Richard Ozment, had bludgeoned a 38-year-old woman to death on his mother's property with a machete-style weapon. He was arrested for murder after she called 911.

Ozment had already served 10 years of a 40-year sentence for robbing churches, but was let out early. "It never should have happened," said McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara. "He served approximately 10 years, was paroled out and then committed this horrible crime. He never should have gotten out, but he did."

From The Independent:

Authorities responded to a residence in China Springs, a rural area about 12 miles from Waco, around 9am on Saturday. China Spring firefighters first responded to the home and noticed a man running away from the area. Officials tended to Michaela Booker, 38, who had suffered "extensive injuries, mainly, to her head," KWTX reported. Officials airlifted the woman to Baylor Scott & White Center in Temple, Texas, where she died from her injuries. Following a 10-hour search, officials took Ozment into custody and charged him with murder. He had been hiding in a stock tank about a football field away from the crime scene, the outlet reported. Ozment, who is being held on a $1m bond, was first arrested at age 16 and convicted of aggravated sexual assault. Three years later, officials booked him on a felony terroristic threat charge.

