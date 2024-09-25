Website lets you click counters

At twid's This Website Is Dumb, you can either click one counter, or click either of two counters. At present the two-counter page is far more popular than the single-counter page, and of the two counters, the blue counter is more than three times as popular as the red counter.

I don't know if there's a point, but if there is one it might be that the top spot is best spot. Allusions, though, are always up for grabs.

