Megalopolis a flopalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, a self-funded idée fixe of his many years in the making, has sunk without trace at the U.S. Box Office.

The film's $4 million debut was still sobering for a movie that Coppola bankrolled himself for $120 million. Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, critics have been mixed on Coppola's first film in 13 years. Audiences gave in a D+ CinemaScore. … By any financial measure, "Megalopolis" was a mega-flop.

The "go back to the club" scene has gone viral as exemplifying everything clever and bad about the movie. The ancient movie tropes it riffs on are too far distant to be evoked, leaving … well, just watch it.

It's no The Wild Robot.

"The Wild Robot," Chris Sanders' adaptation of Peter Brown's bestseller, outperformed expectations to launch with $35 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. "Wild Robot" was poised to do well after critics raved about the story of a shipwrecked robot who raises an orphan gosling. Audiences agreed, giving the film an A CinemaScore. "Wild Robot" is likely set up a long and lucrative run for the Universal Pictures release.

