From Trump's darling to GOP pariah: Kari Lake's senate dreams crumble

Kari Lake thought she could become a U.S. senator by going all-in with MAGA. She didn't concede the Arizona governor race after losing to Democrat Katie Hobbs by over 17,000 votes. She claimed Biden's 2020 win was rigged. She backed Arizona's strict 1864 abortion ban. She said the LGBTQ community "kicked God out of schools and welcomed the drag queens." She opposed Covid vaccine and mask mandates, touting unproven treatments. She called for "God, Guns & Glory" in education and society.

She probably doesn't believe any of this. She thought it would help her win since Trump praised her for spouting such malarkey. But it looks like her plan is falling apart. Republicans in Arizona are running away from her cartoonish posturing.

As reported in The Telegraph:

New polling shows that Ms Lake, a key Trump backer in the state, has been unable to win over 17 per cent of voters who intend to support the former president in November. These voters instead look set to split their ticket and vote for her Democrat challenger. The rise of moderate and sceptical Republicans splitting their ticket in Arizona threatens Ms Lake's campaign, in which she is running to replace the incumbent independent senator Kyrsten Sinema. The Democratic candidate, Ruben Gallego, is more than ten point ahead of Ms Lake in the latest poll, conducted for Fox News.

Arizona farmer and rancher Winfield Morris, a 62-year-old Trump supporter, exemplifies Republicans' feelings towards Lake. "I don't like Kari Lake and I'm not going to vote for her," he told AP. "I don't think she has what it takes."

Previously:

• Supreme Court not interested in Kari Lake's voting machine conspiracy theories

• 'Kari Lake is in big trouble' – Supreme Court rejects her attempt to dismiss defamation lawsuit against her

• Arizona GOP chair tried to bribe Kari Lake to go away. He's resigning now.