Supreme Court not interested in Kari Lake's voting machine conspiracy theories

Arizona loser Kari Lake's quest to overturn her electorial defeat in the 2022 gubernatorial election was turned away Monday by the Supreme Court. Her lawsuit, challenging electronic voting machines, was already dismissed by two lower courts, which found that neither Lake nor fellow Republican Mark Finchem were harmed.

Calling the precise nature of Lake's claim "not clear," the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals said the lawsuit was based on speculative concerns that the machines could be hacked. Although Lake and Finchem cited "opinions by purported experts on manipulation risk" in the lawsuit, they did "not contend that any electronic tabulation machine in Arizona has ever been hacked," the appeals court said. On appeal, the court continued, lawyers for Lake "conceded that their arguments were limited to potential future hacking, and not based on any past harm."

Lake struck various poses in her career but landed on the pro-Trump far right, not that it did her any good: she lost the election to Democrat Katie Hobbs and subsequently refused to concede, spiraling into a political afterlife of conspiracy theories, delusional resentment and futile lawsuits. She's running for U.S. Senate in 2024, and though she seems likely to win the GOP primary is trailing incumbent Democrat Ruben Gallego badly in opinion polls.

