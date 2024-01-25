Arizona GOP chair tried to bribe Kari Lake to go away. He's resigning now.

Arizona Republican Party chairman Jeff DeWit did not want delusional Trump nut Kari Lake to end her run for the U.S. Senate, knowing that she's likely to be beaten. He tried to bribe her, she taped it, and now he's out. Lake, some recall, was in journalism before her turn to MAGA politics.

DeWit said that rather than fight to keep his job, he was stepping down because Lake's team threatened to release more secret recordings unless he resigned: "I am resigning as Lake requested, in the hope that she will honor her commitment to cease her attacks." (Lake's team has denied this, saying no one on her campaign threatened or blackmailed DeWit.)

The Daily Mail posted the tape in a paywalled exclusive.

An audio recording obtained by DailyMail.com reveals the extraordinary moment when what appears to be Arizona's top Republican official tried to bribe populist firebrand Kari Lake not to run in the state's Senate race. Jeff DeWit, 51, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, can be heard asking Lake, a close ally of Donald Trump, to name her price to stay out of politics for two years. 'There are very powerful people who want to keep you out,' he tells her in a conversation recorded at the start of March last year. DeWit tells Lake, 54, one of the most public faces of the former president's MAGA movement and a woman frequently spoken of as a 2024 vice-presidential pick, that he thinks Trump will lose and it is time to make way for someone else. After asking her not to mention the conversation to anyone, he makes his first offer.

Who doubts that Kari Lake is a walking hot mic and that her campaign will blackmail anyone who stumbles into it? People still don't get that MAGA really is a paranoid, ruthless cult, just like the others. Don't feel sorry for DeWit, though, he's been doing it his whole life. A higher tier of predator just came in at the apex.