Kentucky Sheriff who killed judge plans to retire

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines shot dead District Judge Kevin Mullins in his chambers, was charged with first-degree murder, and has pleaded not guilty. It soon became apparent that Stines had no intention of resigning, despite the inconvenience of his incarceration, leaving authorities to deal with the long and difficult process of removing him from office. But there's good news, readers: Sheriff Stines is now planning to retire. His retirement has nothing to do with his charges, according to the criminal defense lawyer who announced it and who markets himself as "Car Wreck Attorney."

"Rather, Sheriff Stines has made this decision to allow for a successor to continue to protect his beloved constituents while he addresses the legal process ahead of him," said the lawyer, Jeremy Bartley. In a letter dated Wednesday, the general counsel for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told Stines he had until Friday to resign or face removal proceedings under a state law that allows governors to fire peace officers for neglect.

Still no word on why he did it, but there's a strong scent of smalltown noir.

Stines was deposed three days before the shooting in a 2022 federal lawsuit that accuses a Letcher County deputy of sexually abusing a woman in Mullins' office, a lawyer for the plaintiff in the case has said.

Stines in his jail mugshot.