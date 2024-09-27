Sheriff who killed judge pleads not guilty and has not resigned

What does it take to quickly get rid of a sheriff who killed a judge in his own chambers? Tell Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, left to make a show of demanding that the incarcerated lawman resign. It's been decades since a sheriff was fired in the state and it took six months to force him out then.

Gov. Andy Beshear is asking for the resignation of Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines. Stines, 43, was arrested last week for the alleged shooting death of Letcher District Court Judge Kevin Mullins, 54. In a letter dated Sept. 25, Beshear called on Stines to step down by the end of the day Friday, and if he declines, Beshear said he would begin the process of removing him from office. State law allows the governor to remove a peace officer for neglect of duty.

Sheriff Stines has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

What transpired in the judge's chambers moments before the fatal shooting that afternoon is still being investigated, authorities said. Other people were in the building when the judge was shot but no one else was inside his chambers, Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart has said. Stines' job made him responsible for security at county courthouses, including the personal security of judges, according to the Kentucky Sheriff's Association. He's now facing a first-degree murder charge, and it's unclear who will take his place as sheriff.

Elected cops! God bless America. Here's his jailhouse mugshot: