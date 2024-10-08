LEGO site hacked by cryptocurrency scammers

On Friday evening, Redditors on the LEGO subreddit noticed that the LEGO homepage had been changed and was offering LEGO crypto coins for sale. Clicking on the hacked page links brought users to a trading site where they could purchase the "LEGO" coins.

As logging in switched the home page back to Jabba's Sail Barge set, and the fact that there is no official LEGO cryptocurrency, fans knew something was amiss; several Redditors and X-Twitter users reported it to LEGO, and by roughly 10:15 PM, the page had been restored to its pre-hack state. One commenter put together an excellent summary of what likely occurred.

Etherscan has more details and shows 18 transactions and five holders for the faux LEGO coin.

Engadget posted the following statement from LEGO this morning:

On 5 October 2024 (October 4 evening in the US), an unauthorised banner briefly appeared on LEGO.com. It was quickly removed, and the issue has been resolved. No user accounts have been compromised, and customers can continue shopping as usual. The cause has been identified and we are implementing measures to prevent this from happening again."

