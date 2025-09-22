How a new LEGO game might save Batman's video game legacy

For more than a decade now, the Batman fandom has been yearning for a new video game, whether in Rocksteady's legendary Arkham series or a new standalone take on the character. The Arkham series is over, and Suicide Squad was a flop of legendary proportions, but weirdly enough, LEGO is stepping up to fill that void.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight looks for all the world like a LEGO re-imagining of Arkham City, covering every era of the Caped Crusader, and I'll admit I'm cautiously excited despite not being twelve years old. As the first video game project of the new DCU, it has even garnered high-level backing from notable figures like James Gunn and Jim Lee.

They even have a plastic Heath Ledger!