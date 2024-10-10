Cops bust couple for bag labeled Definitely not a bag full of drugs." Guess what was inside!

On Tuesday night, Portland police pulled over Mia Rochelle Baggenstos, 37, and Reginald Lamont Reynolds, 35 in what was a suspected stolen car. Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded gun, scales, and a pile of cash. They also spotted a bag emblazoned with the following: "Definitely not a bag full of drugs."

Guess what was inside?

According to Oregon.live, "Reynolds faces charges of delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Baggenstos was booked on the same charges, but prosecutors indicated they wouldn't bring charges against her, court documents show."

