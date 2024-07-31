Florida woman busted for bag of drugs labeled "Bag of Drugs"

On Saturday morning, police noticed a driver not wearing a seatbelt and pulled over the vehicle. They then observed the passenger, 41-year-old Lauren Riley, messing with something on the floor of the car. The police report that they spotted drug paraphernalia and began to search the vehicle. That's when they allegedly found Riley's bag of drugs in her purse. They knew it was a bag of drugs because it apparently was labeled "Bag of Drugs."

"Inside the bag, cops allege, was a needle, straws, a metal spoon, four glass pipes, and plastic baggies with a white-colored residue," reports the Smoking Gun. "A bag inside the "Drugs" bag contained crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, crystal meth, Xanax pills, and other narcotics."

They arrested Riley on felony charges and a misdemeanor for drug paraphernalia.

