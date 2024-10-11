Home EV charger JuiceBox abruptly stops service in North America

Home EV charger JuiceBox decided to pull the plug on its customers in an undated statement on its website. The company provided Level 2 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment for around $600, not including the cost of installation. After October 11, all American and Canadian customers will lose support for the products they shelled out for. Parent company Enel X Way North America issued the following statement as explanation

…the Enel Group's strategic approach to e-mobility that pursues further growth by providing bundled offers, including private charging solutions, to its electricity customers as well as by developing public charging infrastructure in countries where it has an electricity retail business.

Individuals are now in the lurch because the Enel Group couldn't find a way to bundle and save! The group also cited high interest rates and market instability.

Nice of them to give their thousands of customers a mere weeks notice. Well, even without tech support, hopefully the JuiceBox will still charge the ole car, right? Sure, but the help for figuring out the apps and interconnected doodads and whatnot are already off the market. And if the box goes bust? The information page should be available soon. I think you'd do just as well asking me for help. Uh… have you tried turning it off and on again?