"Skip Danger vs the Space-Time Continuum" is a hilarious anti-time travel movie

Skip Danger vs. the Space-Time Continuum is an upcoming short film / web series from writer-director Tim Sanderson that looks like a wonderfully self-aware homage to Back to the Future and Hot Tub Time Machine — minus, perhaps, the actual time machine. Here's the official blurb:

A brave but gullible hero finds a broken popcorn maker that he thinks is a time machine. Through a series of coincidences, he believes he is traveling through time to correct the mistakes of his past. We're striving to make the best time travel story ever without any time travel.

I do love a good time travel story (or not!), and I also love a good completely-useless-idiot-is-now-the-chosen-one story, and this looks to combine those two elements in a fun new way.

The team behind Skip Danger vs. the Space-Time Continuum is currently raising funds via Seed & Spark to help them finish filming the first installment in their not-so-epic saga. They're hoping to get around $7000 to carry them through the next stage of production, and into the future. Or something.

