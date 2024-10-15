Talented doggo can play Rachmaninoff (and Taylor Swift)

Meet Ruby, a Red Labrador who plays Rachmaninoff! In this video, you can witness the impressive doggo joining her human at the piano, and coming in exactly at the right moment to play her part of Rachmaninoff's Prelude in C Sharp Minor. (The cat, on the other hand, is pretty useless!)

As much as Ruby loves Russian classical music, she doesn't limit herself to that genre. She's also up on current music, and sometimes graces the world with her renditions of Taylor Swift songs—here she is playing "Blank Space." Great job, Ruby!

If you have a doggo that you'd like to teach to play piano, Ruby's human has kindly shared this how-to video. Good luck! I think I'll have to pass because I'm pretty sure my doggos, Henry Rollins and Jax, aren't tall enough to reach the piano, sadly.

To see more of the talented doggo, follow Ruby on Instagram or YouTube.

