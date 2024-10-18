Psychedelics are "anti-distressants"with benefits beyond treating depression

Psilocybin—the hallucinogen in magic mushrooms—continues to show promise as an anti-depressant, especially when combined with psychotherapy. Meanwhile though, it's being explored for treating anxiety, OCD, irritable bowel syndrome, and other disorders. Two phase 2 clinical trials showing its efficacy in helping with hostility, somatization (the physical expression of psychological distress), and interpersonal sensitivity (heightened awareness of others' perceptions and reactions) led to University of Toronto researchers to call for a broader reframing of psilocybin-based treatments. In a new Nature Mental Health scientific paper, hey suggest calling psilocybin an "anti-distressant."

University of Toronto researchers Danica Johnson and Joshua Rosenblat write that this reframing of psilocybin's effects could be useful in evaluating the drug's effects on general wellness and spirituality, and could also lead to changes in how researchers approach psychedelic studies. While current trials investigate the drug's effects for one indication — say, treatment-resistant depression or PTSD — thinking of psilocybin as an "anti-distressant" could help the field move away from looking at just one specific disorder.

