Mifepristone, drug Republicans want to ban because it ends pregnancies, has anti-aging effects

Mifepristone is used to treat cancer and to end pregnancies, which has led Republicans to limit access to it or ban it outright. Researchers at the University of South California report that it may also extend the lifespans of those who take it. Note, however, the venue of the research: the journal Fly.

The findings could pave the way for anti-aging treatments. Mifepristone, which is also used to treat Cushing's disease and certain cancers, has caught the attention of scientists exploring ways to promote longer, healthier lives.

In a study involving fruit flies, John Tower, a professor of biological sciences at USC Dornsife, compared the effects of mifepristone to rapamycin, a drug that has demonstrated the ability to increase the lifespan of various animals.

The study, published in the journal Fly, showed that both drugs independently extended the lifespan of fruit flies.

Interestingly, combining the two drugs does not offer additional benefits and a slightly reduced lifespan, suggesting they act through the same biological pathway.