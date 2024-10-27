Here's a ridiculous way to carry a bag of Werther's Original candies

File under hideous things we definitely do not need: The "Werther's Original Pocket Denim." These jeans have 30 tiny pockets all the way up and down the sides, which Werther's Original candy company states are "designed to fit a standard bag of Werther's Original hard caramels."

You can't buy these "limited-edition" jeans, but 200 "lucky consumers" can win a pair.

If you love abominable things and want a chance at a pair of these jeans, hurry, you only have until midnight to enter the contest, over on the Werther's website. Good luck.

