Expert: Trump's second term will create "hellscape"

If you haven't freaked out yet about Trump resuming office, Al Franken's latest podcast episode, "The Coming Hellscape," might do the trick.

His guest, political scientist Norm Ornstein, and longtime observer of American politics, says Trump's victory could be devastating to the country.

Ornstein predicts that Trump's second term will include mass deportations of millions, even those residing legally in the US. He says the economy could crash within six to eight months after Trump is inaugurated, thanks to tax cuts for the rich, trade wars, and a ballooning deficit. The situation could be made ever worse by labor shortages resulting from mass deportations.

Constitutional constraints will be as strong as tissue paper against Trump, now that the Supreme Court granted him presidential immunity. With the Supreme Court and both houses of Congress on his side, he can do anything he pleases with immunity. Ornstein warns this could lead to an Orbán-style authoritarian regime, with Trump potentially attempting to manipulate or cancel future elections.

Adding to the anxieties, Ornstein says Trump will appoint his corrupt loyalists with resumes loaded with ethical malfeasance and criminal records to influential positions. He specifically points to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as a likely candidate for Attorney General. Under Paxton, the Justice Department will become a tool to target Trump's enemies and silence dissent.

He also says Trump will likely pardon January 6th insurrectionists, like extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, creating a personal militia loyal to him. Police chiefs and sheriffs around the country are also eager to do his bidding.

Ornstein's roadmap for resistance includes several urgent actions. He emphasizes the importance of maximizing Biden's remaining time in office by sending aid to Ukraine and confirming judicial nominees. He says Democrats should use legal challenges to expose the flaws in Trump's agenda and obstruct its implementation, while maintaining a media infrastructure to counter right-wing propaganda and misinformation (though Trump has promised to round up journalists that report on his misdeeds). He also says upcoming state-level elections are more important than ever because victories in governorships and state legislatures can protect states from Trump's policies and build momentum for future electoral success.

Good luck to us all!

