After yesterday's sh*tstorm, wipe away the stench with Donald Trump toilet paper

Last night at an election party, I enjoyed a bit of gallows humor in my friend's bathroom when I reached for the toilet paper and noticed the convicted conman staring back at me. Donald Trump toilet paper was the only comic relief to an otherwise crappy night.

Check out the flushable felon here on Amazon (while it's still legal!).

You might not be able to stomach yesterday's outcome, but you can still dump on Trump.

Previously: "Enjoy" this absurd AI country hit, "Someone pooped inside my cornbread!"

