Trump gives Elon and Vivek jobs in a made-up organization

Convicted felon and President-elect Donald Trump announced that he is naming a nonexistent organization after Elon's favorite cryptocurrency so Elon and Vivek can "advise" on efficiency.

In addition to Military spending, the US Government spends heavily on income security, unemployment, and education. Guess which things these guys will likely come after? Also, be ready for government oversight to take it in the nuts and allow corporations to run wild. That is if anyone listens to the DOGE because that is what Donald is naming Team Elon and Vivek's government efficiency council.

Tech billionaire Musk, who has called for huge spending cuts, has been picked alongside biotech investor Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new "Department of Government Efficiency" (Doge). The acronym is a nod to Musk's favourite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. Trump said the pair would act in an advisory capacity, and that the Doge would not be an official government department. BBC

I guess council is the right name for it, as Trump says it won't be real. The adjudicated rapist will talk about an "efficiency week" and tell us how these brilliant guys are on the job.

