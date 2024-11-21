Matt Gaetz pulls out

Convicted felon and President-elect Donald Trump's accused of sex trafficking nominee for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, has announced he will no longer seek the job.

It would appear that at least one of the five Republicans on the House Ethics Committee is willing to release the report on Matt Gaetz, and that report must be damning. It also goes to show that Gaetz's very encouraging and super wonderful meeting with Republican Senators did not go very well and was not very encouraging. Be certain, this isn't the last we'll see of Matt Gaetz.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Gaetz claimed he was withdrawing from the process to prevent becoming a "distraction." "I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," the former congressman wrote. "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1." "I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America," he added. RawStory

There are enough allegations, and enough lawyers representing enough women testifying they were paid to have with sex Gaetz that somehow forcing his confirmation would have liked proved the entire raft of GOP representatives have no spine. Gaetz is not loved in the House or Senate.

Previously:

