Elon Musk admires that "big brain" Matt Gaetz has an "axe to grind"

As he continues to dodge the release of a damning ethics report, accused sex trafficker and pedophile Matt Gaetz has attracted a new fan, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk.

Elon "Leon" Musk is cheerleading for Trump's insanely unqualified candidate for Attorney General Matt Gaetz. Musk seems to like Gaetz's ability to get out of a harassment accusation without having to gift anyone a horse. The damage that will be done to the United States if this appointment is confirmed or snuck through with a recess appointment to avoid any discussion is as yet unfathomable.

"Matt Gaetz has three critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel and an axe to grind," he wrote in a post on X. "He is the Judge Dredd America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison." Judge Dredd is a comic book character from a dystopian future with the power to summarily arrest, convict, sentence and execute suspects—basically the opposite of how pre-apocalyptic American justice is supposed to work. Daily Beast

The whole Judge Dredd thing is crazy time. Dredd represents an authoritarian government, and has nothing to do with the system of justice actually used in the United States of America. People dreaming of Judge Dredd to solve any of our problems are weird.

Previously:

• Trump not backing down on Gaetz for AG