How gophers and fungi revived Mount St. Helens

On March 27, 1980, after months of earthquakes and minor eruptions, Mount St. Helens erupted explosively, with thermal energy equivalent to 26 megatons of TNT. Rock and ash from the eruption devastated everything within miles of the volcano.

Three years after the eruption, life still struggled in the shadow of Mount St. Helens. What few seedlings managed to sprout found precious few nutrients in the pumice-laden soil to survive. Scientists enlisted the help of some gophers to see if their digging could help revive the area.

Gophers were released for a single day on pumice plots to dig. The results were remarkable. According to Discover Wildlife,

Within six years, the barren soil had transformed. These once-desolate patches now held over 40,000 thriving plants. In stark contrast, nearby land untouched by the gophers remained largely lifeless. This remarkable resurgence of plant life was thanks to something invisible to the eye — mycorrhizal fungi. These microscopic fungi play a crucial role in healthy soil by forming symbiotic relationships with plant roots, which allows them to exchange nutrients and protect plants from pathogens. In barren environments, where nutrients are scarce, mycorrhizal fungi are invaluable, transporting essential elements like water and minerals directly to plant roots.

Side note: there is no consensus for a specific collective noun for a group of gophers, which is a shame.

Previously: Read a moving account of surviving (and dying on) Mount St. Helens