Machine Girl meets Game Boy: an 8-bit photo gallery

Digital hardcore duo Machine Girl, with the late-October release of their new album MG Ultra still echoing, is making heir way across the United States. At Saturday's San Francisco show, the packed crowd was eager to dance as openers Kill Alters delivered a fresh and exciting set to spark the fire. Noise rock legends Lightning Bolt took the stage next, triggering a proper mosh pit before playing even the first note in a set spanning their 30-years of sonic assault. Finally, it was time for Machine Girl who opened with the title track off their 2017 record "…Because I'm Young, Arrogant, and Hate Everything you Stand For."

Over their 75 minute set, Machine Girl—with the addition of a guitarist for the live show—left almost no stone unturned while showing off their new work, including still-unreleased material and a cover of Ministry's 1983 synth-pop classic "Work for Love." The night concluded with vocalist and producer Matt Stephenson diving into the crowd and surfing to the mosh pit, much to security's chagrin, to belt out an encore of "Scroll of Sorrow." Get a sense of the digital mayhem with these photos captured with a Nintendo Game Boy camera from 1988.

Machine Girl's 2024 North American tour continues until December 19th, with Femtanyl replacing Lightning Bolt for the last six shows. A European tour kicks off in February.

image: Lux Sparks-Pescovitz

image: Lux Sparks-Pescovitz

image: Lux Sparks-Pescovitz

image: Lux Sparks-Pescovitz