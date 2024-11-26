Trademark office petitioned to cancel Oracle's trademark on "JavaScript"

JavaScript is the name of the most popular and widely-used programming language. Due to a series of historical absurdities, such as the decision to name it after Java, a completely different language, JavaScript is now also a trademark registered to Oracle. Deno Land, a top JavaScript expert, has petitioned the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to cancel that registration.

Oracle's army of lawyers will now get paid to explain rent to programmers, again. I hope the trademark is canceled, though, for all those clear and righteous reasons.