Law firm sues Disney for right to use public domain Mickey Mouse in boat crash ads

Florida's largest law firm and Disney are in a legal battle over the use of Mickey Mouse in advertisements. Morgan & Morgan has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking permission to feature the "Steamboat Willie" version of Mickey in its commercials, as reported by ClickOrlando.

The case centers on "Steamboat Willie" entering the public domain on January 1, 2024, when its copyright protection expired. This means anyone can now use the original Mickey Mouse character from that 1928 cartoon. However, Disney still owns trademarks related to Mickey Mouse, creating a complex legal situation.

Morgan & Morgan wants to air an ad showing Mickey in a boat collision, with the victim then seeking legal help. Before proceeding, the firm asked Disney if this would be okay. Disney didn't give them a clear answer.

"Morgan & Morgan said it was filing the lawsuit to get a decision because it otherwise feared being sued by Disney for trademark infringement if it used 'Steamboat Willie,'" ClickOrlando reports.

Disney is showing as much respect for the public domain as it has demonstrated for respecting the First Amendment, as evidenced by suspending Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. Here's another example of their money trumps law credo, again from ClickOrlando:

The day after the firm contacted Disney, the entertainment company filed a lawsuit against a jewelry company over its use of "Steamboat Willie" designs, demonstrating Disney's continued protection of its intellectual property rights despite the copyright expiration.

