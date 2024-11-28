Exploring the nostalgia of mid-century rocket ship playgrounds

The mid-20th century saw a huge surge in rocket-themed playground equipment, designed to capture the imagination of kids and celebrate space travel. Most of these rocket shaped jungle gym pieces were not just decorative pieces- they were fully functional play structures.

These structures were towering rocket ships made of metal, with ladders, slides, and sometimes seats. This fun series of photos shared by lostfoundartny shows a variety of these rocket ship playground pieces in different locations.

One of the photos in this series is located where I grew up, and I was thrilled to see it here. Do you recognize any of these rocket ship structures?

See also: Mystery object fell from space in North Carolina mountains