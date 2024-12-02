Brain Rot is Oxford's word of the year

Oxford University Press named "Brain Rot" its word of the year, referring to the deterioriation of one's mental state and intellect as a result of consuming content, especially online. It goes perfectly with enshittification, as just selected by Macquarie, Australia's own top dictionary publisher.

After over 37,000 votes, worldwide public discussion, and analysis of our language data, we have named 'brain rot' as our Word of the Year for 2024. Our experts noticed that 'brain rot' gained new prominence this year as a term used to capture concerns about the impact of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media. The term increased in usage frequency by 230% between 2023 and 2024. The first recorded use of 'brain rot' was found in 1854 in Henry David Thoreau's book Walden, but has taken on new significance in the digital age.

Here's that reference:

"While England endeavors to cure the potato-rot, will not any endeavor to cure the brain-rot, which prevails so much more widely and fatally?"

No.

Brain Rot beat out demure, lore, romantasy and slop. I suppose "brain rot" is being widely used by Brits? I haven't encountered it that much, at least compared to some of the others shortlisted. At least it wasn't skibidi. Formally: