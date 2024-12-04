Death most popular thing on Wikipedia, again

Wikipedia's list of people who died this year remains its most popular entry.

While US and Indian politics are interesting topics, Death again tops the Wikimedia Foundation's list of Wikipedia's most popular English language topics. The only one that surprised me was Deadpool and Wolverine's appearance. Maybe that was before it hit streaming.

The most popular article of 2024 belongs to a topic that has been at the top of Wikipedia's most-read articles five times since we began sharing these lists in 2015: "Deaths in 2024". In fact, in that time period, it has never been lower than third place. Wikipedia's volunteer editors update this article when they find published obituaries that come out after the deaths of notable individuals—specifically, "notable" according to Wikipedia's definition of the word. With eight billion people in the world, there are a large number of notable deaths to update the page with each day.1 One of those deaths was Liam Payne, whose own article hit #25 after his untimely death. Wikimedia

I wonder how accurate their list is.

