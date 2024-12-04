Tom the Dancing Bug: 2025 Political Round-Up of hard hittin' Trump-toons

Last chance on this limited-time offer, expiring soon: Volumes of The Complete Tom the Dancing Bug book collection are available for purchase, including THE TOM THE DANCING BUG "HOLIDAY SIX-PAK" for a special low price! CLICK HERE.

JOIN THE INNER HIVE and you'll get each week's Tom the Dancing Bug comic at least a day before publication. Plus other exclusive content like extra comics, juicy gossip, puzzle, recipes and coded instructions from the underground resistance. Please do join the team that makes it possible for Tom the Dancing Bug to exist! E-Z and fun!

Sign up for the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review! E-Z and less fun but FREE!

Follow @RubenBolling on Bluesky, Threads, and/or Mastodon. And Facebook and Instagram.

Read more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing