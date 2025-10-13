Corgi in a backpack helps shelter dogs find forever homes

Maxine, the corgi (AKA Mad Max Fluffy Road), rides around NYC in a backpack because she has short legs, and it's adorable. OK, it's probably more because of the rule that you can bring dogs on the subway "in a bag or other container and carried in a way that doesn't annoy other riders." But it is also adorable.

Now her human is using the power of an adorable dog in a backpack to find homes for shelter dogs. Dogs from Best Friends Lifesaving Center have the best day ever while making new friends, trying on hats at the pet store, and inhaling a pup cup. Shorty got a record number of applications within 24 hours of his grand day out video going live.

Hurley also had a fun day out and even went on a bike ride. He ended his day with a snuggle and a nap.

Shelters all over the country are overwhelmed right now, so if you have room in your home and your heart, go find a new friend at your local shelter. If you can't adopt, take a lucky dog for a walk.

